Teacherages arrives in Chipewyan Lake

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Northland School Division hopes that Chipewyan Lake School may be closer to normal by mid-October. In late May, a wildfire destroyed half of the buildings in Chipewyan Lake, including Northlands three housing units (in two buildings). “If everything goes perfectly, we could be there in a couple of weeks,” said Cal Johnson, Northland superintendent, on Sept. 29. The morning of Sept. 29, a duplex for teachers was stuck at a narrow bridge on the road up to the community. As of Oct. 3, it had arrived and was on pilings, although not ready to be lived in. Chip Lake students started the year at extra classrooms in Career Pathways School in Wabasca. As of early Oct., 11 were back home learning…
Related Posts
Province proposes criteria for special economic zones
October 8, 2025 6
By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative…
Shelter-in-place order issued in First Nation as police search for 2 armed suspects
October 8, 2025 23
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation as officers…