National News
ticker

Teacherages arrives in Chipewyan Lake

October 8, 2025 27 views

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Northland School Division hopes that Chipewyan Lake School may be closer to normal by mid-October. In late May, a wildfire destroyed half of the buildings in Chipewyan Lake, including Northlands three housing units (in two buildings). “If everything goes perfectly, we could be there in a couple of weeks,” said Cal Johnson, Northland superintendent, on Sept. 29. The morning of Sept. 29, a duplex for teachers was stuck at a narrow bridge on the road up to the community. As of Oct. 3, it had arrived and was on pilings, although not ready to be lived in. Chip Lake students started the year at extra classrooms in Career Pathways School in Wabasca. As of early Oct., 11 were back home learning…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Province proposes criteria for special economic zones

October 8, 2025 6

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative…

Read more
National News

Shelter-in-place order issued in First Nation as police search for 2 armed suspects

October 8, 2025 23

Ontario Provincial Police  (OPP)  issued a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation as officers…

Read more