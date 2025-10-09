‘No…full stop…You must not become Donald Trump Ford’s Bill 5 will give PCs unchecked power

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer “Terrible idea that will only harm biodiversity and ecosystem health for the profit of corporate interests.” “Experts will be consulted, maybe, but in the meantime, why not put highways through rich farmland and build expensive houses for the moneyed citizens when homes for the less fortunate in this very expensive society are what’s really required? The premier has already shown his anti-environment view of this province and this world, I should be ashamed of myself for thinking things would get better.” “This act is wrong in dismantling the Endangered Species Act. Our wildlife seriously needs protection. The act is too wide ranging in what it considers special economic zones—and it seems that some developers would be too quickly rubber stamped to…