National News
ticker

Conservative Rustad says private property rights, Indigenous title cannot coexist

October 9, 2025 139 views

By Wolfgang Depner Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad says “Indigenous rights and private property rights cannot coexist” and called on the Supreme Court of Canada to resolve the conflict as soon as possible. Rustad’s comments came Thursday after a B.C. Supreme Court judge determined last month that the Cowichan Tribes have the right to 7 1/2 square kilometres of land in Richmond, ruling that land titles granted by government were invalid. The nation had not sought to have the titles of privately held properties declared invalid. But the court said the Crown’s granting of private property ownership rights “unjustifiably infringe” on Cowichan Aboriginal title and needs to be resolved through negotiation, litigation, purchase or the properties would remain under Cowichan title lands. The City of Richmond, the province…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Oshki-Wenjack now fully accredited to offer its own programming

October 9, 2025 87

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — An Indigenous education institute that…

Read more
National News

Fort Erie sewage station site undergoing extensive archeological work

October 9, 2025 82

By Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NiagaraThisWeek.com The site of a new sewage pumping station…

Read more