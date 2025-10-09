National News
Atikamekw bring legal action against Quebec over inaction fixing Manawan access road

October 9, 2025 155 views

The Atikamekw Council of Manawan has launched legal action against the Quebec government over its inaction on repairs to the only road that links the Indigenous community to southern Quebec. The council says it has filed an application for a judicial review and an order compelling action by the province, alleging it has repeatedly failed to follow through on promised repairs to the roughly 87-kilometre stretch of gravel road linking the community of Manawan with St-Michel-des-Saints. Sipi Flamand, chief of the Atikamekw Council of Manawan, says the legal action comes after a recent 30-day ultimatum was ignored and more than 30 years of unkept promises. Flamand says the route is dangerous for members of the community and described it as a “road from hell” that compromises access to essential services…

