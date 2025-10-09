From sculpture to olive oil, a look at some of the gifts Carney received as PM

Jesus Maria Tarriba, left, and Diana Fox Carney, right, look on as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum presents a gift to Prime Minister Mark Carney at the National Palace in Mexico City on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld By Alessia Passafiume OTTAWA-Mark Carney has received more than a dozen gifts from world leaders since becoming prime minister — everything from Hermès ties and crystal bowls to a sculpture of Winston Churchill. But the gifts he received from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are among his favourites, his office told The Canadian Press. From Meloni, Carney received a ceramic olive oil vessel, Modena balsamic vinegar and bottles of olive oil. During the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in June, Sheinbaum gave Carney an Indigenous…