AFN National Chief appears before Senate Committee on Bill S-2

If passed into law Bill S-2 will allow 3,500 people to reclaim Indian Status. By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has called on the federal government to relinquish control of First Nations membership while speaking to the Senate Committee last week. “Our people are entitled to determine who they are, and to have their entitlement to rights determined according to our laws and policies,” Woodhouse Nepinak said. Woodhouse Nepinak’s was testifying before the Senate about Bill S-2, which would update registration requirements under the Indian Act in accordance with the 2021 Supreme Court ruling in Nicholas v. Canada. Bill S-2 was introduced last spring by Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty to replace Bill C-38, which was unable…