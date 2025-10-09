National News
ticker

AFN National Chief appears before Senate Committee on Bill S-2

October 9, 2025 147 views

If passed into law Bill S-2 will allow 3,500 people to reclaim Indian Status. By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has called on the federal government to relinquish control of First Nations membership while speaking to the Senate Committee last week. “Our people are entitled to determine who they are, and to have their entitlement to rights determined according to our laws and policies,” Woodhouse Nepinak said. Woodhouse Nepinak’s was testifying before the Senate about Bill S-2, which would update registration requirements under the Indian Act in accordance with the 2021 Supreme Court ruling in Nicholas v. Canada. Bill S-2 was introduced last spring by Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty to replace Bill C-38, which was unable…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Oshki-Wenjack now fully accredited to offer its own programming

October 9, 2025 87

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — An Indigenous education institute that…

Read more
National News

Fort Erie sewage station site undergoing extensive archeological work

October 9, 2025 82

By Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NiagaraThisWeek.com The site of a new sewage pumping station…

Read more