Indigenous leaders come together to denounce Residential School denialist remarks from a former MP

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Local, provincial and national Indigenous leaders from across the country have come together to denounce Residential School denialist remarks from Peoples Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier last week. Bernier took to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, saying that the “residential schools ‘genocide’ is a hoax.” In response, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) released a statement on October 1, condemning Bernier and requesting that he retract his statement while issuing a formal apology to Survivors. “Mr. Bernier’s comments are not only false — they are violent,” Nadia Robertson, co-spokesperson for the AFNQL Council of Elected Women, said. “They dishonour the memory of the missing children, insult Survivors, and reopen wounds that still affect our communities.”…
