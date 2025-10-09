National News
ticker

Shelter-in-place order continues, schools closed in First Nation amid OPP search

October 9, 2025 111 views

Provincial police say a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation is still in effect and schools remain closed as officers continue to search for two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous. Police issued the emergency alert early Wednesday morning for residents in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation after an “active incident” involving two armed suspects. Police say all public and Catholic schools in Long Lac and Long Lake #58 First Nation, as well as the Long Lac campus of Confederation College, remain closed today as a precaution. Police have released descriptions of the suspects and they’re advising the public to stay away if they see them and call 911. They’re also advising residents to remain indoors and lock all doors and windows, and those who are…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Oshki-Wenjack now fully accredited to offer its own programming

October 9, 2025 88

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — An Indigenous education institute that…

Read more
National News

Fort Erie sewage station site undergoing extensive archeological work

October 9, 2025 83

By Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NiagaraThisWeek.com The site of a new sewage pumping station…

Read more