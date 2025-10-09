High-speed internet line gets approval

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal A federal agency that’s reviewed a proposed $2-million fibre-cable installation between the outskirts of Thunder Bay and Whitesand First Nation has determined the project “is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.” The determination by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada was released on Monday through an agency notice. Once about 300 kilometres of cable have been installed, about 260 residential homes in Whitesand, Armstrong, Gull Bay First Nation and surrounding areas are expected to have access to high-speed internet. Monday’s determination was based on three main factors, including potential environmental impacts, public comments and “technically and economically feasible mitigation measures.” “Mitigation and monitoring measures taken into account for this determination included active and adaptive management measures that would be…