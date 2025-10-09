National News
Fort Erie sewage station site undergoing extensive archeological work

October 9, 2025 82 views

By Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NiagaraThisWeek.com The site of a new sewage pumping station to be built in Fort Erie to replace the aging and outdated one next to it has been covered with a  large tent and fence for several months. This is to facilitate archeological work for which Niagara Region has spent more than $3 million since 2023. The Catherine Street pumping station was built in 1981 and is reaching the end of its service life. Due  to its current condition and to support growth, it is set to be  replaced on lands directly next to it at 263 Niagara Blvd., as well as  around the Lakeshore Road sewage pumping station, which is also to be  overhauled, said Phill Lambert, the Region’s director of water and…

