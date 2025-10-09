Oshki-Wenjack now fully accredited to offer its own programming

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — An Indigenous education institute that serves dozens of northern Ontario First Nations will be consulting with those communities as it prepares to roll out the first of its very own programming. Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute has received its full provincial accreditation, which allows it to create its own programs and confer its own credentials, under the oversight of the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. Currently, it uses its own spaces and online learning to deliver courses from other institutions Oshki-Wenjack is partnered with, like Confederation College. “What we’ve been doing is offering our partners’ programming and the credentials have been coming from the colleges and universities,” Lorrie Deschamps, the president of Oshki-Wenjack, told Newswatch. “So,…