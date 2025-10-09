National News
ticker

Oshki-Wenjack now fully accredited to offer its own programming

October 9, 2025 87 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — An Indigenous education institute that serves dozens of northern Ontario First Nations will be consulting with those communities as it prepares to roll out the first of its very own programming. Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute has received its full provincial accreditation, which allows it to create its own programs and confer its own credentials, under the oversight of the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. Currently, it uses its own spaces and online learning to deliver courses from other institutions Oshki-Wenjack is partnered with, like Confederation College. “What we’ve been doing is offering our partners’ programming and the credentials have been coming from the colleges and universities,” Lorrie Deschamps, the president of Oshki-Wenjack, told Newswatch. “So,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fort Erie sewage station site undergoing extensive archeological work

October 9, 2025 83

By Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NiagaraThisWeek.com The site of a new sewage pumping station…

Read more
National News

High-speed internet line gets approval

October 9, 2025 111

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal A federal agency that’s reviewed a proposed…

Read more