National News
Six Nations Elected Council says man convicted in triple homicide cannot be buried at Six Nations

October 9, 2025 208 views

SIX NATONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-  A man responsible for the triple homicide of three Six Nations people, including a pregnant woman, has died in prison but will not be buried at Six Nations. . Nicholas Shipman,  involved in a gruesome homicide in 2018. died in Millhaven Institution’s Regional Treatment Centre, near Bath. Shipman, 43, died on Oct. 2 at the facility His death sparked controversy on Facebook when a community member asked if he should be buried at Six Nations. One of the victim’s families approached Six Nations Elected Council   (SNEC) chief Sherri-Lyn Hill telling her that plans were being made for Shipman to be buried at the Stump Hall cemetery on First Line Road. Elected Chief Hill told SNEC, in an emergency session, Oct., 8, 2025, that she…

