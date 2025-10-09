National News
ticker

First Nations Leadership and NAN Grand Chief Declare State of Emergency on Flow of Illegal Drugs and Deaths in Communities

October 9, 2025 269 views

 THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) leadership are declaring a public State of Emergency  (October 9, 2025) following a drug related shooting incident that unfolded in Ginoogaming First Nation.   Tragically, and ironically, the incident comes in the midst of a forum convened by Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Nishnawbe Aski Police Services, and Nishnawbe-Aski Legal Services to address the very crises that cause these situations, including gang infiltration, illegal drugs and drug-related violence that plague NAN First Nations. Leaders further addressed the urgent need for resources and mechanisms for First Nations to protect their borders and their community members.   Community members in Ginoogaming First Nation remain in lockdown following an active shooting yesterday. This declaration is a response to both this incident, alongside the escalating crisis across the territory….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Shelter-in-place order lifted, one person dead in northern Ontario First Nation: OPP

October 9, 2025 200

By Rianna Lim Provincial police say they’ve lifted a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Council says man convicted in triple homicide cannot be buried at Six Nations

October 9, 2025 208

SIX NATONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-  A man responsible for the triple homicide of three Six…

Read more