First Nations Leadership and NAN Grand Chief Declare State of Emergency on Flow of Illegal Drugs and Deaths in Communities

THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) leadership are declaring a public State of Emergency (October 9, 2025) following a drug related shooting incident that unfolded in Ginoogaming First Nation. Tragically, and ironically, the incident comes in the midst of a forum convened by Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Nishnawbe Aski Police Services, and Nishnawbe-Aski Legal Services to address the very crises that cause these situations, including gang infiltration, illegal drugs and drug-related violence that plague NAN First Nations. Leaders further addressed the urgent need for resources and mechanisms for First Nations to protect their borders and their community members. Community members in Ginoogaming First Nation remain in lockdown following an active shooting yesterday. This declaration is a response to both this incident, alongside the escalating crisis across the territory….