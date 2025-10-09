Shelter-in-place order lifted, one person dead in northern Ontario First Nation: OPP

By Rianna Lim Provincial police say they’ve lifted a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation, after a two-day search for two suspects in an incident that left one person dead and another injured. Police issued the emergency alert early Wednesday morning for residents in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation, saying the two suspects were believed to be armed and dangerous. OPP said Thursday afternoon that they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Echum Drive at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, and one person was found dead and another injured. All public and Catholic schools in Long Lac and Long Lake #58 First Nation, as well as the Long Lac campus of Confederation College, were closed Wednesday and Thursday as police searched for the…