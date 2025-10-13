National News
ticker

Indigenous communities want major role in Ottawa’s new housing plan

October 13, 2025 196 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The new federal Build Canada Homes program could help solve the housing crisis — but only if the government delivers promised funding and ensures Indigenous communities lead the effort, housing advocates say. On Sept. 14, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the creation of Build Canada Homes, a federal housing agency tasked with deploying $13 billion to build 4,000 modular homes in its initial phase. The first wave will focus on transitional and supportive housing for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Six cities, including Winnipeg, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Longueuil and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, will launch the program. In Winnipeg, the announcement is welcome because local housing pressure is especially acute, said Jackie Hunt, senior director of strategy…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN National Chief reminds First Nations leaders their decisions change lives

October 13, 2025 152

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak delivered the opening address at a Markham…

Read more
National News

Northwest MPPs support NAN’s call for change after Ginoogaming tragedy

October 13, 2025 133

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source GINOOGAMING — The band office for…

Read more