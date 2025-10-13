Indigenous communities want major role in Ottawa’s new housing plan

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The new federal Build Canada Homes program could help solve the housing crisis — but only if the government delivers promised funding and ensures Indigenous communities lead the effort, housing advocates say. On Sept. 14, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the creation of Build Canada Homes, a federal housing agency tasked with deploying $13 billion to build 4,000 modular homes in its initial phase. The first wave will focus on transitional and supportive housing for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Six cities, including Winnipeg, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Longueuil and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, will launch the program. In Winnipeg, the announcement is welcome because local housing pressure is especially acute, said Jackie Hunt, senior director of strategy…
