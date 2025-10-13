B.C. tables new law on closed meetings between First Nations and municipalities

By Wolfgang Depner The president of the group representing local governments in British Columbia says she welcomes proposed changes that would make it easier for First Nations and municipalities to meet behind closed doors. Cori Ramsay, president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, said her group and First Nations requested the changes, saying they give nations “the same level of confidentiality” that other levels of government receive. “This is really about building strong relationships with our First Nations partners,” Ramsay said. Ramsay said the proposed changes close gaps in current legislation, but do not change existing processes around final decisions being made in public. Government house leader Mike Farnworth said the proposed amendments “allow or require” local governments to hold closed meetings when discussing “culturally sensitive and confidential information”…
