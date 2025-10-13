National News
ticker

Former residential school demolished on Meares Island

October 13, 2025 133 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Editor’s note: The following story contains strong language from former students of the Christie Indian Residential School and references that may be upsetting to some readers. Meares Island, B.C. – Shattered glass. Wailing cries soothed by traditional drums. Wood cracked as the digger excavator tore into the roof of the old Christie Indian Residential School, releasing decades of bridled sorrow and anger. “They gave me a sledgehammer. I went to town,” laughed Hesquiaht First Nation’s Cecil Sabbas, 74, who went to the Christie Indian Residential School for eight years. “As I was hitting it I said, and pardon my language, ‘Take that you mother fucker!’ Every hit I did. Take that. When I finally finished and demolished it, I said, ‘Fuck you!’…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN National Chief reminds First Nations leaders their decisions change lives

October 13, 2025 152

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak delivered the opening address at a Markham…

Read more
National News

Northwest MPPs support NAN’s call for change after Ginoogaming tragedy

October 13, 2025 133

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source GINOOGAMING — The band office for…

Read more