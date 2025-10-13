National News
Two teenagers charged with murder in shooting at Ginoogaming First Nation: OPP

October 13, 2025 129 views

Provincial police say two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in a northern Ontario First Nation on Wednesday left one person dead and another injured. Police say they were called to the scene at Echum Drive in Ginoogaming First Nation around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired, and officers found one person dead and another hurt. OPP issued a two-day shelter-in-place order as officers searched for two armed suspects, with all schools in the area closed and residents advised to stay indoors. Police now say two teenagers from Brampton, Ont., aged 15 and 18, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempting to commit murder using a firearm. Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 51 First Nation communities across northern Ontario, alleged Thursday…

