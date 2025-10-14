First Nations have moral authority for nature, AFN convention hears

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Indigenous people have a responsibility to nature, Sen. Dan Christmas said last week as a special conservation gathering held at Membertou First Nation welcomed Indigenous knowledge keepers and land protectors from British Columbia to Canada’s North to Hunters Mountain in Nova Scotia. “We (Indigenous people) have a moral authority to do sustainable development,” Christmas said. “And it is not up to any outside government. It falls on our shoulders. We have that responsibility.” Hosted by the national Assembly of First Nations, Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton was chosen as the site for hundreds of delegates. The gathering was called “Upholding our Relationship to Mother Earth and Stewarding for Abundance.” The event was opened and closed by Christmas who said…