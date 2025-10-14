National News
ticker

First Nations have moral authority for nature, AFN convention hears

October 14, 2025 103 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Indigenous people have a responsibility to nature, Sen. Dan Christmas said last week as a special conservation gathering held at Membertou First Nation welcomed Indigenous knowledge keepers and land protectors from British Columbia to Canada’s North to Hunters Mountain in Nova Scotia. “We (Indigenous people) have a moral authority to do sustainable development,” Christmas said. “And it is not up to any outside government. It falls on our shoulders. We have that responsibility.” Hosted by the national Assembly of First Nations, Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton was chosen as the site for hundreds of delegates. The gathering was called “Upholding our Relationship to Mother Earth and Stewarding for Abundance.” The event was opened and closed by Christmas who said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We need to get them out’: Beluga trainer fired by Marineland speaks out

October 14, 2025 169

By Liam Casey Marineland’s crumbling infrastructure, staffing shortage and lack of resources have created dangerous conditions…

Read more
National News

Displaced Iroquois Lodge residents could find temporary home in Brantford

October 14, 2025 209

By Carly McHugh Writer Six Nations elders evacuated from the Iroquois Lodge after a June rainstorm …

Read more