National News
ticker

‘We need to get them out’: Beluga trainer fired by Marineland speaks out

October 14, 2025 118 views

By Liam Casey Marineland’s crumbling infrastructure, staffing shortage and lack of resources have created dangerous conditions for its belugas and they should be moved immediately, a fired beluga trainer says. Kristy Burgess, who worked at the Niagara Falls, Ont., park when a young beluga was put down in February, said Marineland’s threat to euthanize all 30 of its remaining belugas if it doesn’t receive emergency funding is a “repulsive” tactic that uses the whales as leverage. “We need to get them out,” Burgess said of the last captive whales in Canada. “Immediately.” Burgess is speaking out for the first time about her experience at Marineland as the very whales she loved now face possible death. Nineteen belugas, one dolphin and one killer whale have died at the park since 2019,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Displaced Iroquois Lodge residents could find temporary home in Brantford

October 14, 2025 153

By Carly McHugh Writer Six Nations elders evacuated from the Iroquois Lodge after a June rainstorm …

Read more
National News

Natuashish band council office, cultural stage burn down hours after election

October 14, 2025 98

The Mushuau Innu First Nation band council office in Nautashish was destroyed by fire early Friday…

Read more