Displaced Iroquois Lodge residents could find temporary home in Brantford

By Carly McHugh Writer Six Nations elders evacuated from the Iroquois Lodge after a June rainstorm caused community-wide flooding may soon return to their own land. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is in the process of securing a lease at the Fox Ridge Community in Brantford, a long-term care home the city has put a bid in to purchase from Sienna Living. The three-year lease will allow the approximately 50 displaced residents to live closer to home, while a new facility is built on Six Nations. At their social services committee meeting on Wednesday, the City of Brantford detailed tentative plans to begin moving the residents to Fox Ridge once the sale closes on Oct. 30. The current arrangement is to house them on one side of the building, while…