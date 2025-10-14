National News
Natuashish band council office, cultural stage burn down hours after election

October 14, 2025 97 views

The Mushuau Innu First Nation band council office in Nautashish was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. Aaron Poker. By Heidi Atter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent RCMP are investigating after the Mushuau Innu First Nation Band Council Office and a cultural stage burned down early Friday morning. Police say at approximately 3:09 a.m. on Friday morning they spotted  smoke coming from the band council office and local fire crew arrived on  scene shortly thereafter. No one was injured but the building sustained “significant damage,” RCMP say. The cause is under investigation. In a statement on Facebook, newly-elected Chief Patricia Andrew said  “what happened last night was wrong, and not the kind of news anyone  wants to start their day with.” “Our community has been through enough, and violence…

