Natuashish band council office, cultural stage burn down hours after election

The Mushuau Innu First Nation band council office in Nautashish was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. Aaron Poker. By Heidi Atter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent RCMP are investigating after the Mushuau Innu First Nation Band Council Office and a cultural stage burned down early Friday morning. Police say at approximately 3:09 a.m. on Friday morning they spotted smoke coming from the band council office and local fire crew arrived on scene shortly thereafter. No one was injured but the building sustained “significant damage,” RCMP say. The cause is under investigation. In a statement on Facebook, newly-elected Chief Patricia Andrew said “what happened last night was wrong, and not the kind of news anyone wants to start their day with.” “Our community has been through enough, and violence…