Some Indigenous Peoples Day events strike conciliatory tone amid Trump’s focus on Columbus

October 14, 2025 141 views

By Terry Tang From Seattle to Baltimore, many Americans were celebrating Monday as Indigenous Peoples Day, determined to see it as a triumph of perseverance over centuries marked by trauma. Tribal nations and communities gathered at powwows, markets and musical performances among other joyful events to honor their culture and their history. Some states and cities have for decades now made the second Monday in October about honoring Native Americans alongside the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, for whom the federal holiday was declared in 1937. And President Joe Biden signed a declaration recognizing both days. President Donald Trump, keeping a vow he made in April, reversed that last week, pledging “to reclaim his extraordinary legacy of faith, courage, perseverance, and virtue from the left-wing arsonists who have sought to destroy…

