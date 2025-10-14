Labrador priorities in the 2025 N.L. election

By Frey Blake-Pijogge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent Labrador has four seats in the House of Assembly, representing 10 per cent of the legislature. While the mainland part of the province has just six per cent of the province’s population, it also accounts for around 72 per cent of Newfoundland and Labrador’s total land mass, much of which is Innu or Inuit territory and home to natural resources the province wants to develop, like minerals and hydroelectric power. As Labradorians head to the polls on Tuesday, here’s what the parties and some of their Labrador candidates are saying on issues impacting communities across Labrador. Indigenous Rights When the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released its final report 10 years ago, the federal and most provincial and territorial governments committed…
