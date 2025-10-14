National News
Łútsël K’é dev corp moves on from Barlas saga with new deal

October 14, 2025 102 views

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Łútsël K’é Dene First Nation’s economic development corporation has acquired a Yellowknife-based company, Unico Contractors. Leigh-Anne Palter, the chief executive officer for the T’sa Group of Companies, said the move marks a turning point for the corporation. “The last 10 years have been very difficult,” said Palter. “The corporation and as a result the community, because of prior leadership, haven’t been able to realize the benefits of the growing economy in Yellowknife.” In August, Ron Barlas – the former head of the Denesoline Corporation, which is owned by T’sa – lost his appeal after a Northwest Territories Supreme Court judge earlier ruled he had engaged in “egregious conduct” related to the misappropriation of millions of dollars. The Barlas scandal illuminated a…

