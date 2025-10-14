National News
Brant County facing budget pressures ahead of 2026 property tax discussions

October 14, 2025

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator It’s too early to know what Brant County’s tax hike will be next year, but a long-term property tax forecast shows some of the 2026 budget pressures. The plan looks at the county’s anticipated capital projects, operating expenses, and revenue across the next 10 years, and the impact those projects could have on property taxes each year. The 2026 forecast is 13.6 per cent — the highest anticipated across the decade. But a consultant from Watson & Associates, which put together the forecast, was quick to point out it’s not the final property tax levy. It’s “a raw set of data based on the expenditures and revenues in a particular year,” Byron Tan told council at a meeting at the…

