Longhouse lights a new fire with rebuilding

October 15, 2025 124 views
Ganohsa’o:weh longhouse rose from the ashes. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Carly McHugh Writer After a devastating fire destroyed it three years ago, the Ganohsa’o:weh longhouse rose from the ashes, new and improved, a testament to the strength of the Six Nations and Haudenosaunee communities. Rebuilt on the Kayanase site along Highway 54, it now sits atop a hill, overlooking the adjacent turtle garden. Its restoration is part of a larger expansion plan, established by Kayanase and GRETI, which are both divisions of Grand River Employment and Training (GREAT). On Sept. 29, community members gathered inside the traditional structure, to celebrate its completion and what its return means for not only the project’s partners, but for First Nations culture as a whole. “Today is about enjoying the fact that we were able to rebuild,” said Erin Monture, CEO of GRETI….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

