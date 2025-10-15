SNEC provides additional funding to local language program after HCCC/HDI funding falls through

By Lynda Powless Editor Financial help from both Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs’ Council (HCCC) has helped the Six Nations Language Commission (SNLC) keep Haudenosaunee languages alive in the community over the years. But this year SNEC had to come to the program’s rescue a second time when the HCCC’s Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) funding fell through. The HCCC does not release it annual audits or post them publically. SNEC approved additional funding for the SNLC after a discussion over how to support language revitalization while managing community funding sources. The decision was made at the October 6 General Finance Committee meeting to provide an additional $330,000, after councillors weighed various options for sourcing the funds, including from the Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP), the…
