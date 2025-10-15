Local News
Six Nation Elected Council says triple killer can’t be buried here

October 15, 2025 177 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A man responsible for the triple homicide of three Six Nations people, including a pregnant woman, has died in prison but will not be buried at Six Nations. Nicholas Shipman,  involved in a gruesome homicide in 2018. died in Millhaven Institution’s Regional Treatment Centre, near Bath. Shipman, 43, died on Oct. 2 at the facility. His death sparked controversy on Facebook when a community member asked if he should be buried at Six Nations. One of the victim’s families approached Six Nations Elected Council   (SNEC) Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill telling her that plans were being made for Shipman to be buried at the Stump Hall cemetery on First Line Road. Elected Chief Hill told SNEC, in a closed emergency session, Oct. 8, 2025, that she had…

