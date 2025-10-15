Local News
Ontario court orders the estate of multi-millionaire the late Ken Hill to be divided by his 9 children

October 15, 2025 163 views

BRANTFORD,ONT- An Ontario Superior Court has ordered that all nine of the late multi-millionaire Ken Hill’s children will share in his estate after ruling circumstances surrounding his “purported will’ were “odd.” Hill’s children challenged the will arguing it was “suspicious.” Hill’s estate is estimated at over $38 million. Ken Hill was a partner and the public face of Grand River Enterprises, Six Nations most successful tobacco company. Hill died at the age of 62 in Florida of a blood clot “associated with COVID.” He owned businesses, properties in at least three countries, a car collection, yacht and a huge mansion at Six Nations. Court was told Hill left behind a simple will. Court received a photocopy of a computerized will, that was dated just four months before his death. The will…

