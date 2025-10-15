Local News
Six Nations Development Corporation and Boralex honoured for monumental clean energy project

October 15, 2025 133 views

TORONTO, ONT. – Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) and energy production company Boralex are this year’s Canadian Renewable Energy Association’s (CanREA’s) Innovative Canadian Clean Power Project of the Year. SNGRDC received the award, for their upcoming Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park. The Haldimand County, Ont., site could become the largest battery storage facility in Canada, according to a press release. Once complete, it will provide 300 MW/1.2 GWh of flexible capacity. That will help alleviate the provincial grid during peak times, At the same time it will set a new standard for large-scale energy storage. SNCRDC and Boralex accepted the award at the CanREA Gala, at the Electricity Transformation Canada Annual Conference and Exhibition in Toronto. The project is the second clean energy initiative the two…

