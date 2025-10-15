Local News
ticker

MCFN administrator tells Chiefs of Ontario Early Childhood education means family engagement

October 15, 2025 172 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer Katharine Brown has more than two decades of experience working as an early childhood educator in her First Nation. Brown is currently the Early Years Administrator for Mississauga of the Credit First Nation (MCFN), where she manages a team of more than 40 staff in various programs. Brown provided some details of her work at the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) Early Learning & Child Care Conference. The two-day event, which concluded Oct. 3, was held at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel and Suites in Mississauga. Brown was one of five panelists for a conference session. It was titled COO Early Learning and Child Care Regional Panel on Providing Wisdom and Seeking Guidance. During the session Brown was asked for ways MCFN officials interact with families to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

It’s all about family. Route 54 Variety owner Kris Hill’s annual Harvest food give-away fed over 700 families. Volunteers and family, like daughter Markie Styres and her four-year-old daughter Willow, filled bags of food placed in cars by Kris Hill and two more granddaughters. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Route 54 Variety owner Kris Hill’s annual Harvest food give-away

October 15, 2025 125

It’s all about family. Route 54 Variety owner Kris Hill’s annual Harvest food give-away fed over…

Read more
Ganohsa’o:weh longhouse rose from the ashes. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Longhouse lights a new fire with rebuilding

October 15, 2025 125

By Carly McHugh Writer After a devastating fire destroyed it three years ago, the Ganohsa’o:weh longhouse…

Read more