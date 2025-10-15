MCFN administrator tells Chiefs of Ontario Early Childhood education means family engagement

By Sam Laskaris Writer Katharine Brown has more than two decades of experience working as an early childhood educator in her First Nation. Brown is currently the Early Years Administrator for Mississauga of the Credit First Nation (MCFN), where she manages a team of more than 40 staff in various programs. Brown provided some details of her work at the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) Early Learning & Child Care Conference. The two-day event, which concluded Oct. 3, was held at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel and Suites in Mississauga. Brown was one of five panelists for a conference session. It was titled COO Early Learning and Child Care Regional Panel on Providing Wisdom and Seeking Guidance. During the session Brown was asked for ways MCFN officials interact with families to…
Related Posts
Route 54 Variety owner Kris Hill’s annual Harvest food give-away
October 15, 2025 125
It’s all about family. Route 54 Variety owner Kris Hill’s annual Harvest food give-away fed over…
Longhouse lights a new fire with rebuilding
October 15, 2025 125
By Carly McHugh Writer After a devastating fire destroyed it three years ago, the Ganohsa’o:weh longhouse…