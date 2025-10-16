Yukon Liberals short of a full slate of election candidates as nominations close

The governing Liberal party in the Yukon has failed to secure a full slate of 21 candidates as the deadline to add names to the ballot passes for the Nov. 3 election. A statement from Elections Yukon says nominations for candidates closed on Tuesday, and late, incorrect or incomplete submissions will not be accepted under its Elections Act. Election Yukon says a total of 61 candidates have been nominated to serve as members of the 36th legislative assembly. The Yukon Party and NDP have completed their slates with 21 candidates for each riding, while one Independent candidate is running in the election. Elections Yukon says the Liberal slate has just 18 candidates, with no one running for the party in the ridings of Copperbelt North, Klondike and Kluane. Liberal Leader…