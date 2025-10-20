National News
City of Richmond to host meeting on ‘consequential’ Cowichan Tribes case

October 20, 2025 162 views

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie hopes an upcoming meeting will give property owners affected by the Cowichan Tribes case more information, calling the decision “one of the most consequential rulings of any court” in Canadian history. The meeting scheduled for Oct. 28 in the British Columbia community happens almost three months after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that Cowichan Tribes have the right to 7 1/2 square kilometres of land in Richmond, ruling that land titles granted by government were invalid. While the First Nation had not sought to have the titles of privately held properties declared invalid, the court said the Crown’s granting of private property ownership rights unjustifiably infringe on Cowichan Aboriginal title and needs to be resolved through negotiation, litigation or purchase. Otherwise the properties would remain…

