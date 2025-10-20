National News
Ontario polar bears could be ‘extinct in 45 years’ as Ford’s Bill 5 strips remaining protections

October 20, 2025 40 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer When Ontario Nature’s conservation campaigns and advocacy manager, Shane Moffatt, told The Pointer in May that Bill 5, dubbed Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, is “potentially the worst piece of legislation that Ontario has seen in a generation,” he knew exactly what was at stake. The Doug Ford government’s controversial legislation, passed on June 5 gutted the Endangered Species Act (ESA), one of the province’s strongest environmental protection tools, and replaced it with the far weaker Species Conservation Act, stripping away essential safeguards for Ontario’s at-risk wildlife. Five months later, Moffatt found himself writing to the federal government, urging Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to step in and help polar bears, after Ontario had abandoned the cause of…

