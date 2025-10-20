Families left uninformed after passing of loved ones

By Eric Plummer, Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, BC – A mother who recently lost her son in a car accident is calling for systemic changes, after being left in the dark about the deceased’s whereabouts for most of a week. It took five days for Nancy Antoine to get any information from the BC Coroners Service. Her son Nick was killed in a collision by Cameron Lake on Sept. 27. “I had to look for my son and look for his car. Stand by and wait,” she said in correspondence with Ha-Shilth-Sa. “It should not be like this for grieving families.” “The frustration as a parent is waiting for the coroner or the police to get back to us on where he was taken, where his car was taken…
