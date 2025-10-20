Indigenous intern program highlighted as ‘success

By Sean Porter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star Water First’s Environmental Program internship just graduated it’s first six interns. “It’s a journey for the graduates, lots of technical things to go through, when I see all six of them, they seem like they’ve accomplished something big,” Ryan Osman, head of the environmental program. The program was launched July, 2024, in collaboration with Mamaweswen, The North Shore Tribal Council which represents First Nation communities Atikameksheng Anishinawbek, Batchewana, Garden River, Mississauga, Sagamk Anishnawbek, Serpent River and Thessalon. Garden River First Nation participate, Alexandra Nolan said “One of my favourite things about the internship was being with other people striving for climate change solutions and working together to solve environmental challenges,” in a release. Graduation and ceremony took place at Laurentian Lodge…