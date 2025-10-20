Three Indigenous-led marine refuges established in waters off B.C.’s North Coast

The federal government and two First Nations have jointly announced the establishment of three marine refuges along British Columbia’s North Coast. The Haida Nation and Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson say in a release that two marine refuge areas have been formally established in the waters near the islands of Haida Gwaii. The Gitxaala Nation, south of Prince Rupert, B.C., says in a separate statement that it has also jointly established with the federal government a third marine refuge in the area of nearby Banks Island. All three sites have been established under an initiative meant to increase Indigenous-led marine conservation efforts on the West Coast, while also advancing reconciliation. The Haida Nation says in a statement that it has worked for almost two decades on leading local marine planning efforts,…