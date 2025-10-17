National News
ticker

Initiative to grant Rice Lake legal personhood status gaining momentum, says Alderville First Nation chief

October 17, 2025 171 views

By Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW Taynar Simpson is hoping his legacy as chief of Alderville First Nation will include a cleaner and protected Rice Lake for many future generations of the Indigenous community. Stating that over-fishing and pollution is savaging the health of the large body of water located in both Northumberland and Peterborough counties, Alderville First Nation’s current chief and others are aiming to make a long-term contribution to the vitality of this vital resource. Simpson is helping spearhead an effort to have Rice Lake granted legal personhood status, which would ultimately protect the lake’s rights now and in the future. Working in collaboration with Alderville community members, other First Nation communities, the International Observatory of Nature’s Rights (which has taken on the case pro bono),…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prophet River First Nation collects input on future Fort St. John urban reserve

October 17, 2025 268

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local First…

Read more
National News

Four Treaty 8 First Nations take province to court over Crown land sales

October 17, 2025 229

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Four northwestern Alberta First Nations have…

Read more