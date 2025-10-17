Prophet River First Nation collects input on future Fort St. John urban reserve

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local First Nation was eagerly looking for input on what the future might look like for its urban reserve. Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) held several community engagement sessions throughout this week, including on Wednesday, October 15th, for the general public at Fort St. John’s Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre. The engagement meeting followed similar ones with PRFN members and Elders, which were held during the evening of Tuesday, October 14th and at lunch on Wednesday, respectively. PRFN has partnered with consulting firm McElhanney regarding the land it owns across from Robert Ogilvie Elementary on 86th Street in the city, as well as lands which were added to its reserve south of Fort Nelson. Additions to…
