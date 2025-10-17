Four Treaty 8 First Nations take province to court over Crown land sales

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Four northwestern Alberta First Nations have launched a legal challenge of the provincial government’s decision to sell more than 15,000 acres of Crown land to Mackenzie County for agricultural development. Collectively known as the Nations of the North Peace, Dene Tha’ First Nation, Beaver First Nation, Tallcree Tribal Government and Little Red River Cree Nation are asking the Court of King’s Bench to reverse the third and final stage of a process that was done without sufficient consultation or consideration of their Treaty rights. The Nations of the North Peace announced their request for judicial review with an Oct. 6 news release. In 2010, then-premier Ed Stelmach began auctioning off 136,000 acres of public land in Peace Country to Mackenzie…
Related Posts
Initiative to grant Rice Lake legal personhood status gaining momentum, says Alderville First Nation chief
October 17, 2025 171
By Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW Taynar Simpson is hoping his legacy as chief…
Prophet River First Nation collects input on future Fort St. John urban reserve
October 17, 2025 268
By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local First…