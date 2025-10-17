Federal government returns former military land to BC First Nation

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The First Nation with the least reserve land per person in British Columbia has reclaimed a swath of ancestral territory on Vancouver Island once fenced off for the federal military. The 80 hectares of land, known traditionally as te’tuxwtun, or Mount Benson, was taken from Snuneymuxw First Nation by the government in the mid-1800s and used by the Department of National Defence. It later became the Nanaimo Indian Hospital from 1946 to 1967 — a site where many Indigenous people suffered under Canada’s forced assimilation policies. “Snuneymuxw never surrendered our land,” Mike Wyse, chief of the nation, told Canada’s National Observer. “We signed a treaty that we had our understanding, but our understanding of the English language wasn’t as clear…
Related Posts
Initiative to grant Rice Lake legal personhood status gaining momentum, says Alderville First Nation chief
October 17, 2025 171
By Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW Taynar Simpson is hoping his legacy as chief…
Prophet River First Nation collects input on future Fort St. John urban reserve
October 17, 2025 268
By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local First…