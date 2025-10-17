National News
Treaty 8 Nations challenge Alberta’s Crown land sale in court

October 17, 2025 163 views

 By Aaron Walker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Four Treaty 8 Nations in northern Alberta have launched a court challenge against the province, claiming Alberta violated their Treaty rights through its latest Crown land sale that the Nations say continues a long pattern of dispossession. For the Nations of the North Peace, land is not a commodity, but a living relationship passed from one generation to the next, a connection Alberta’s actions continue to threaten, the Nations assert. The Beaver First Nation, Dene Tha’ First Nation, Little Red River Cree Nation, and Tallcree Tribal Government argue that Alberta’s land-sale decision to sell more than 15,000 acres of public land to Mackenzie County near High Level breaches the province’s constitutional duty to consult and accommodate Indigenous peoples. The Nations’ judicial review…

