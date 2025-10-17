‘Breathtaking’: Hope Truck fundraiser raises $151,000 for communities

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — An initiative designed to help communities – both of First Nations and settler communities – in the Peace has revealed final fundraising totals. The Hope Truck fundraiser, which began in March, was a collaboration between West Moberly Industrial Metalwork (WM-IMW) – a division of West Moberly First Nations’ economic arm, West Moberly Corporate Alliance – and Tumbler Ridge-based coal company Conuma Resources. Following a gala on September 27th, the initiative revealed a total of $151,917.44 was raised after expenses. This means the four communities involved – Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge as well as Saulteau First Nations (SFN) and West Moberly First Nations (WMFN) – will receive a share of $37,979.44 WM-IMW director of marketing and Indigenous relations Marilyn…