Prince George shoplifter who wanted cleaner clothing gets 27 days in jail

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A 32-year-old from Prince George pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000 during an Oct. 8 Provincial Court video hearing from jail in Surrey. Judge David Simpkin sentenced Corey Trent Tom, who is a member of Takla First Nation, to 50 days in jail. Tom received credit for 23 days in pretrial custody, leaving 27 days to serve. He was also ordered to spend the next year on probation under the joint proposal from Crown and defence lawyers. Simpkin heard that Tom, who is in custody at the Surrey Pretrial Centre, was arrested on Aug. 25 in Richmond after stealing $267.95 of clothing and deodorant from the Real Canadian Superstore. An RCMP officer intercepted Tom, who was riding a bicycle, on…