Auditor finds gaps in federal government’s cybersecurity shield as threats multiply

By Jim Bronskill The federal auditor found “significant gaps” in the government’s cybersecurity services, monitoring efforts and responses to active attacks on information systems. In a report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, Auditor General Karen Hogan said the federal government must continually bolster its defences as cyberattacks become more sophisticated, pervasive and harmful. In separate reports released Tuesday, Hogan found fault with federal efforts to respond to Canadians’ questions about tax issues, provide adequate housing for military members and address health and infrastructure problems in First Nations communities. The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, the Communications Security Establishment and Shared Services Canada are responsible for protecting federal information technology systems and operations. Hogan said the organizations work together and with departments and agencies to prevent data theft and limit disruptions…
