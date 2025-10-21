Auditor finds gaps in federal government’s cybersecurity shield as threats multiply

We’re currently experiencing a postal disruption.

During the postal strike, here’s how we can help you stay up-to-date with your account payments:

The quickest way to make a payment to your account is with Interac eTransfer. Please call us at 519-445-0868 for details.

You can also visit us at 2208 Chiefswood Road, Ohsweken, 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday to make payment.