National chief calls for federal government to deem First Nations policing essential

By Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations chided the federal government Monday for failing to deliver on its promise to introduce legislation to declare First Nations policing an essential service. Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told MPs on the House of Commons Indigenous affairs committee that the failure of governments to equally fund First Nations police services is leaving communities unsafe, with no way to address crime and hold perpetrators accountable. Former prime minister Justin Trudeau promised his government would bring forward a new First Nations policing law in 2020 but the law has yet to materialize. “First Nations police forces, they’re not trigger-happy, they don’t kill our people. They’re trying to be grounded in community,” Woodhouse Nepinak said, seated in front of a handful of First…