Iqaluit-Tasiluk candidates offer different visions for the future

October 22, 2025 130 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The two candidates for Iqaluit-Tasiluk offered starkly different responses to why they are running for MLA in the territorial election. Incumbent MLA George Hickes defended his record in the legislative assembly, saying his decade of experience has given him the tools to lead. “I’ve had the honour of serving Nunavut in some of the most critical portfolios: finance, health, and justice. From successfully managing the territory’s finances during uncertain economic times, to helping lead our response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Hickes said of his tenure. Challenger Malaiya Lucassie said she is running, in part, to change the rental allowance subsidy, which is supposed to help offset housing costs for government employees who do not reside in subsidized housing. “Applications are…

