N.S. still failing to consult on law blocking protests on Crown land: Mi’kmaq leaders

October 22, 2025 38 views

A Mi’kmaq leader in Nova Scotia says the provincial government continues to ignore First Nations’ concerns on a new law they say targets their community’s ability to protect its territory. Twila Gaudet, who works on behalf of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, says the law was recently pushed through the legislature without advanced notice or consultation. Among other things, the law prohibits protesters from blocking forest access roads or building a structure on Crown land. Offenders face fines up to $50,000 and up to six months in jail. Gaudet says the bill appears to target Mi’kmaq community members who are protesting what they say is unsustainable forest management practices in the Cape Breton Highlands. Minister of L’nu Affairs Leah Martin says she is having conversations with the assembly…

