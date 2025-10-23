Legal-fees battle starts in title claim that will cost millions

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner The judges at New Brunswick’s highest court are wrestling with how to award costs in the first part of a massive and complex litigation that has entangled the province’s biggest landowners. The New Brunswick Court of Appeal heard arguments Tuesday from three timber firms that successfully argued their case in preliminary motions in a lower court in the Wolastoqey Nation’s big title claim for about 60 per cent of the province’s territory. In an unusual twist, the judges heard from the parties before issuing a ruling on their appeal, expected sometime before the end of the year. In most appeal court cases, the judges simply award basic legal costs of a few thousand dollars, along with their judgment. But this…